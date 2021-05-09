Tens of thousands of power outages due to strong winds in Tri-State

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Tens of thousands of power outages have been reported as a result of significant wind gusts in the Tri-State.

Charleston has already reported a wind gust of 52 mph this evening with Huntington reporting a top gust of 49 mph.

Wind gusts are expected to calm down significantly by late tonight.

Tap the following links for up-to-the-minute power outages for each state in the Tri-State:

