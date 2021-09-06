Terrific Tuesday while rain returns Wednesday

(WOWK) — Fantastic conditions have arrived in time for Labor Day and even warmer weather is back for the day after. Normal highs range around 83 degrees for this point in September and we are on track for that kind of weather for Tuesday.

Tuesday Day Planner

Wednesday brings a return to showers and storms but not all day as seen in the forecast images below.

Predictor model output for mid day Wednesday

A cold front will come through the area, bringing showers and a rumble of thunder to the region as well as a brief downpour, any time from late morning through late afternoon.

Predictor model output for late Wednesday afternoon

Despite some lightning possible, severe weather is not anticipated on Wednesday.

Severe storm risk outlook for Wednesday

Flooding is also not expected. Below is the anticipated amount of rainfall shown on the current weather models.

Rainfall estimates for Wednesday’s rainfall

The Atlantic is busy with Hurricane Larry but luckily, the storm is not expected to be a risk to the United States.

Hurricane Larry’s projected path

After Wednesday rain, the weather models have backed way off of any rainfall in the area for days on end.

