Terrific Tuesday while rain returns Wednesday

(WOWK) — Fantastic conditions have arrived in time for Labor Day and even warmer weather is back for the day after. Normal highs range around 83 degrees for this point in September and we are on track for that kind of weather for Tuesday.
Wednesday brings a return to showers and storms but not all day as seen in the forecast images below.
A cold front will come through the area, bringing showers and a rumble of thunder to the region as well as a brief downpour, any time from late morning through late afternoon.
Despite some lightning possible, severe weather is not anticipated on Wednesday.
Flooding is also not expected. Below is the anticipated amount of rainfall shown on the current weather models.
The Atlantic is busy with Hurricane Larry but luckily, the storm is not expected to be a risk to the United States.
After Wednesday rain, the weather models have backed way off of any rainfall in the area for days on end.
