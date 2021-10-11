The big change coming by the end of the week

(WOWK) — Summer-like weather has taken over the region and the heat will linger until the end of the work week. By Saturday however, highs could be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the previous day.

Temperatures slide after Friday

The main game changer will be a cold front coming across the region late Friday into early Saturday.

Predictor shows a cold front with a line of showers and storms early Saturday moving west to east

Rain amounts will likely be less than an inch, with the heaviest rain taking place late Friday and early Saturday. Amounts look to be heavier closest to the Ohio River.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Monday

After any storms die down, the main impact of the front will be to usher in cooler than normal temperatures. The normal high would be 70 degrees for this coming weekend and models show highs only in the mid 60s.

As we approach the end of the week the StormTracker 13 meteorologists will tell you more about the cold front, how strong the winds may be, if there are any changes in the expected rain amounts and any possible changes to the temperature setup after the front, so stay tuned.

