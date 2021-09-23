The end of 90 degrees in 2021 for the Tri-State?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are in our first day of fall and I believe we are done with our 90 degree days in the Tri-State!

On average, we see about 23 per year, so we were slightly below average this year, though we had a few dozen days in the upper 80s for highs this year.

The overall pattern looks to remain relatively cool to near average (average high is 77) for the next three weeks. That, in combination with how late in the season we are should eliminate any 90 degree chances for the remainder of the year.

