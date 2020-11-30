The first snowfall of the season is here, and Jewel City officials are ready for it

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The StormTracker 13 Weather Team has been tracking the first snowfall of the season—set to begin tonight.
The Department of Public Works for the City of Huntington is preparing ahead of the storm to keep the roads—and citizens—safe.
“We’ve already taken precautions in completing our dry run about three weeks ago to make sure all of our equipment is up and running and ready to go in case it does snow.”Jim Insco, Public Works Director, City of Huntington
The early preparation is a good thing, since weather is predicted to quickly change from rain to snow.
Public Works Director Jim Insco says they are continuously monitoring the situation.
“Very early this morning, we already are looking at the maps, you know, watching WOWK, watching different channels to get weather patterns and seeing what we are going to face.”Jim Insco, Public Works Director, City of Huntington
Insco says it’s all hands on deck.
“We do have seven trucks that’ll be out, we have 195 miles of roadway we have to treat.”Jim Insco, Public Works Director, City of Huntington
Not to mention 80 employees and over 600 tons of salt on hand.
Still, folks in the area seem a little concerned about what incoming snow might mean for the morning commute.
“People have not drove in it in a very long time, so I figure it’s gonna be kind of scary to get out and drive tomorrow.”Garett Frank, Gallia County, Ohio resident
“You know you’re always concerned about other drivers, you can only control the way you drive, I guess.”Nate Gilcher, Gallia County, Ohio resident
“People here have not been driving in the snow and I hope it’s not a lot of accidents happen.”Mohmed Mahmoud, gas station attendant, Lulu Mart
However, the city has a plan to try to mitigate that risk.
“We will be out this evening, applying brine to the roads. We have priority routes obviously around the hospital, school, and then the central business district downtown, and then we’ll start going out into all the neighborhoods.”Jim Insco, Public Works Director, City of Huntington
Despite all of the precautions the city is taking, they are urging everyone to be extra careful in any inclement weather.
Good rules of thumb include leaving a bit of extra time in your usual commute, staying aware of everyone on the road, and steering clear of road crews when they are out.
