The heat stays on! Storm chances pick up as week unfolds

(WOWK) — Look for more 90s the first half of the week in the WOWK-TV viewing area followed by some increasing chances for rain as well.
Overall gentle breezes won’t contribute much cooling on Tuesday and they won’t be much of a help to steer any isolated storm cells that may develop in the heat and humidity of the afternoon. Any storm cells that do develop should not be severe and should fade as the sun sets.
Wednesday there’s more heat and a little better chance of some showers and storms as winds should pick up a little thanks to the motion of Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves across the southeastern United States. The wind is not expected to be strong here at all but the overall motion of wind should aid in the development of a few more storm cells.
As Elsa continues to move near and through the Carolinas and out to sea once again, a cold front is slowed down in our area as it tries to move in from the west. This means more rain for more of us on Thursday.
Once Elsa and that cold front move across our area, we should see another system come in and likely stall over the Ohio River valley broader region meaning scattered showers and storms can pop in the afternoons into the evenings from Saturday through the rest of the 7 day outlook.
Stay up to date on any weather changes by grabbing our StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.