The heat wave continues until Thursday with thunderstorms

(WOWK) – Hopefully you’re prepped for 3 days of big heat! The good news is that a front pushed through Monday evening and that dropped humidity levels for a couple of days. That will change on Thursday.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. And the heatwave builds stronger on Wednesday.

We are expecting some areas along the Ohio River to be in the mid 90s and that will be some of the biggest heat we've had in a couple of years.

It will still be hot on Thursday, ahead of storms, but the humidity will be the worst part to deal with. The moisture content will help bring the storms in later in the evening.

We are expecting a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) to role out of the Great Lakes Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That means we’ll watch a storm system get real close to us. It would be in the morning to midday. After that, some late evening thunderstorms will move through.

Things will be drier on Friday afternoon for all of the fairs and festivals. We’re also expecting cool mornings on Saturday and Sunday with lows at 60!