KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s certainly umbrella weather tonight in the Tri-State, with the threat for strong wind gusts and a few rumbles of thunder expected. A few storms could even be on the stronger side.

The activity will pick up in intensity late this evening in the form of a line of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps across the Tri-State. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will be possible as that line of storms races through from west to east, likely entering our region around 8 p.m. in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky and racing into the Kanawha Valley around 10 or 11 p.m.

Though the severe weather risk is not all that impressive, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather – a marginal risk – for most of the region, with a 2 out of 5 for communities in most of eastern Kentucky. This will be the area most at risk for seeing a strong storm or two.

In the meantime, with the potential for some heavy rainfall, flood watches continue and have been expanded to include a few more counties in West Virginia. Counties under the flood watch include Carter, Lawrence (KY), Boyd, Lawrence (OH), Greenup, Lewis, Scioto, Pike (OH), Jackson (OH), Gallia, Meigs, Vinton, Athens, Wood, Wirt, Jackson (WV), Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties through Friday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall over areas north of I-64, particularly in southern Ohio, where some places could see in excess of 1.5″ of rain. That would certainly be enough to cause some low-lying high water issues to develop if that much rain were to fall.

In addition, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire region, for the exception of Pike County in Kentucky, where a High Wind Warning has been issued.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with that line of storms as it races through the Tri-State tonight, which could cause a few power outages.

The good news is that once we get to around the midnight timeframe, the storm system will head east and we’ll see our weather conditions begin to improve.