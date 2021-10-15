The latest: Gusty thunderstorms, big cooldown ahead for Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A strong cold front is going to give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, some of which could be on the strong side briefly.

There is a good bit of wind energy with the front, with a much cooler airmass waiting for us as we head into Saturday. Our main threat is the risk for a few damaging wind gusts, along with brief torrential rainfall.

The time period of biggest impact will be between midnight and before dawn Saturday. Once we get to dawn, we’ll see just light drizzle but MUCH cooler temperatures, as highs will only be around 60 degrees – over 20 degrees cooler than what we saw Friday.

The worst weather will happen between midnight and dawn – the cooldown is the biggest change – we're done with the 80s! pic.twitter.com/sS1wuwqfFQ — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) October 16, 2021

And highs in the 80s are likely a thing of the past – there are no signs of significant warmth over the next two weeks in our region!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather forecasts, outlooks and information in the Tri-State.