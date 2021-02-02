The results are mixed in Groundhog Day predictions

(WOWK) – Today became the battle of the groundhogs as the sleepy forecasters throughout the region predicted when the end of winter would come.

Punxsutawney Phil says winter is here to stay, for six more weeks anyway. The famous Pennsylvania groundhog hosted a virtual ceremony this morning where he saw his shadow.

However, in Ohio, Buckeye Chuck predicted an early spring as Ohio’s state groundhog did not see his shadow. Buckeye Chuck became Ohio’s official groundhog in 1979 and has been predicting if Ohioans will face six more weeks of winter ever since.

Breaking the tie, French Creek Freddie from Upshur County West Virginia made his 44th prediction in a virtual ceremony. The West Virginia DNR said Freddie did not see his shadow and the Mountain State is set to see an early spring.

