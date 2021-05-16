The weather is about to get toasty in the Tri-State!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s about to get real toasty in the Tri-State this upcoming week!

Our weather pattern is about to flip flop to a summer-like feel!

For the majority of the end of April and early May, we saw our pattern dominated by troughs over the eastern half of the U.S. However, now we are going to see the troughs over the western U.S. and a strong ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S.

This will create a generally much warmer and drier pattern over the Tri-State… which then brings the question: when will we see our first 90 degree day?

Last year, our first 90 degree day was back on May 25th. We have a shot at reaching 90 degrees over several days beginning on Friday, as our ridge of high pressure takes grip over the area.

Between Friday and early next week, high temperatures at a minimum will reach the middle 80s and I think we’ll have temperatures running real close to 90 during that timeframe!

The last time we reached 90 degrees? August 25th!

