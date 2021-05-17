The weather this week will get better and hotter as we move along!

(WOWK) – High pressure shifted east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, turning winds southerly, which raised temperatures into the seasonable low 70s this past weekend. Clouds will remain thick with an approaching disturbance and warm from that will trigger a few showers through today.

A warm front will hang around near the Ohio River for another couple of days, with weak ripples aloft interacting with the front to trigger occasional showers and isolated storms Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing a few showers to the mountains.

A broad southerly flow along the west side of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm well into the 80s later in the week, with rain staying a little off to the west during the latter part of the week. There may be a couple of locations that hit 90 Friday or Saturday…the last time we hit 90 was August 25th of 2020!

Forecast