The wild ride of weather kicks off early Wednesday

(WOWK) — Despite unseasonably warm temperatures Tuesday, the region faces some gusty thunderstorms Wednesday morning along the same cold front that’s going to bring winter like weather back by Wednesday night. We could see snow early Thursday morning and are staring a fast cold snap in the face.

Gusty storms arrive before sunrise Wednesday and the rain continues until the afternoon. The region could see 1 to 2 inches of rain which could produce some localized flooding. You can see the flash flood watch information here.

Flash flood watches for Wednesday 3/31/21

A secondary push of cold air arrives Thursday night along with more moisture so that means snow. Our models continue to try to develop 1 to 2 inches of snowfall by Thursday morning but the ground will be very warm and there will be a large amount of melting taking place. It is believed a large amount of the snow that falls will melt on contact with the warm ground.

Predictor model snow output for Thursday into Friday – in reality expect only about half of these amounts or less to stick

Snow amounts should mainly be seen on the grassy surfaces but drivers should plan for extra time both Wednesday and Thursday morning to reach their destinations safely.

Obviously colder air is coming in with lows near 30 Wednesday night and around 23 Thursday night. There’s a freeze warning for Wednesday night and despite “only” a freeze “watch” on Thursday night, it should be implied that a freeze warning will also be issued for Thursday night. Cover plants the best way you see fit during these nights.

Freeze warnings for Wednesday and Thursday nights

