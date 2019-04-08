Thick Fog and a Soggy Start to the Work Week for Some

It’s a very foggy start to the work week across the region! Moist soil from last night’s rain in combination with dry winds and some clearing overnight allowing temperatures to drop to near the dew point have allowed some very thick valley fog to form. Expect this fog to linger through the mid-morning, so keep this in mind if you plan on traveling this morning – it was very thick on my way to work!

Rain showers will return as we head toward the late morning, especially south of I-64. The axis of the heaviest rainfall will take place across southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, as a cold front will push across these regions last.

Some locally heavy rainfall is possible across far southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, with an isolated chance for some high water issues, as a general 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is expected in these areas. However, with the recent dry conditions across the region, it would take two or more inches of rain to cause issues, which is unlikely except for in very localized locations. Far less rainfall is likely from the I-64 corridor and points north, which will allow temperatures to jump into the 70s, versus the 60s expected in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

That cold front causing rain showers this morning will push across the region this afternoon, and though temperatures won’t drop much behind the front, dew points will lower, which will make it feel less humid outside. This will also setup for a couple of nice days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy that period of dry weather, because as we head toward Friday, another strong front looks to pass across the region, which could produce showers and thunderstorms across the region. Then, after a dry Saturday, another front will pass through on Sunday, which could cause some locally heavy rainfall to occur. We will keep an eye on it for you in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!