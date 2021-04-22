This re-run of winter giving way to an early preview of summer – coming to a sky near you

(WOWK) — Another night of temperatures near or below the freezing mark have led to more freeze warnings in the region until early Friday.

Freeze warnings for Thursday night / Friday morning

Normally, this is the last week of the average last hard freeze in the area.

Average last hard freeze

Friday looks dry with highs back around 60-62 and lows at night closer to 40 degrees crossing into Saturday. The weekend starts with a fairly soggy day on Saturday.

Predictor model output for Saturday mid-day

There should be a gap for a few hours between the early showers and some late showers and possibly some thunderstorms that show up in the late evening Saturday on the weather models.

Predictor model output for Saturday evening

Storms are not expected to be severe but any thunderstorm can have strong, gusty winds and of course major downpours and frequent lightning so be weather-aware late Saturday night. Rainfall amounts should be generally an inch or less.

Predictor model output for rainfall between Thursday and Sunday morning

Things dry out after the middle of Sunday and a much warmer pattern takes shape, taking us from below normal temperatures in the daytime to much warmer over a series of days.

Highs do jump significantly for Tuesday through Thursday. Models show a large push of warm air allowing highs to bump into the 80s starting Tuesday.

Predictor model output for temperatures Wednesday afternoon

