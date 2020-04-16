Thunder possible Friday but storms not as strong as previous rounds this month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another line of April thunderstorms is expected to move across the region late in the day and into the evening on Friday (April 17, 2020) but this time the storms are not expected to be as strong as recent weather events.

The last two rounds of thunderstorms in the past week have produced straight line wind damage, downburst damage and left tens of thousands of customers without power.

This next round is not anticipated to be as much of an issue and the Stormtracker 13 forecast leans to a more “garden-variety” level of thunderstorms, especially for the normally active month of April.

1st SPC Outlook for Friday shows general thunderstorms possible – will be updated daily

The initial call from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma indicates a general thunderstorm risk in the area. This product is updated daily and the area can shift so we will keep you informed on changes.

Our early look at Lightning Predictor shows some isolated cloud to ground lightning chances centered on the I-64 area around the late afternoon and early evening.

Lightning Predictor’s first call on lightning chances for Friday at 6:30 p.m. shows isolated lightning chances in the red zone

The early forecast notion on wind gusts is more along the order of 20-35 miles per hour, which is not a typically damaging kind of wind. Many of the past few days have featured wind gusts in that range even without any rain. Gusts are of course the temporary rushes of wind that happen and are not the same as the sustained wind which is usually lighter.

Predictor GFS Model output for wind gusts late Friday – well below severe limits.

We’ll be monitoring the system for any changes and of course you can stay up to date and follow along with us by getting the Stormtracker 13 App for free right here any time. Enable location services and enable the alerts for your location in the SafTNet alert portion of the app and you’ll know when lightning or storms are near your area.