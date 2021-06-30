Thunderstorms over the next few days will bring some heavy rainfall

(WOWK) – Thunderstorms will be numerous with rounds of heavy rainfall possible. This will bring some of the area rivers up across the region, just in time for part of the holiday weekend.

Thunderstorms will be off and on for the rest of the day Wednesday with most of the storms along and north of the I-64 and I-79 region. They will be especially active along the Ohio River Valley and up into Ohio.

The next round of storms will get going throughout the day on Thursday. This is when rainfall will be heaviest and there will storms happening over and over again through the day. Cloudy skies will dominate.

Friday will have a few sprinkles in the morning and a couple of spotty storms in the later afternoon hours. Fireworks on Friday will be in good shape with most shower activity fading before the late night hours!

Saturday will be similar but less shower activity than Friday. It will also be nice in the temperature department as well. Storms will fade before fireworks time.

Rain totals will be rather high with most of that falling late Wednesday and through the day on Thursday.

Enjoy the temperature change though! It will be nice!