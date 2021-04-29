Thursday’s Thunder Will Bring More Rain For Us All

(WOWK) – We’re expecting one more round of rain today and tonight before the weekend dries up for us. We have a chance to add another half inch of rain for sure with the possibility of up to an inch.

Most of the activity will be in the late afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. The cold front will pass through around or after sunset and that will have some gusty wind with it. We expect the wind to switch from the southwest to the northwest and you’ll be able to feel the cooler air as it arrives. This will be the best chance for a severe storm or two.

Temps will cool for Friday but I’m afraid we’ll see a few locations with a light frost on Sunday morning. If you do have a frost, spray your plants down with water to melt the frost off BEFORE the sun hits the plant. This will save any of your plants from frost damage!

Enjoy the rest of the weekend as we’ll have mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon through Sunday! Next week…more storms!