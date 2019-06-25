Tips to avoid scams during storm damage repair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Storms swept through the region yesterday, leaving damage in their wake. For those who need to make substantial repairs to their home or business, we have some tips to help you avoid getting ripped off.

Get a written estimate of what will be done. Find out when the work will start and end, what the full payment would be, and get a breakdown of all the charges.

Don’t settle for just one estimate! It may take a little longer to get the work started, but look around and get several estimates.

Check out the reputation of any business with the Better Business Bureau. Make sure to find out whether any complaints have been filed against them.

Check with the West Virginia Department of Labor to see if the business has a valid license.

Finally, though it may seem like common sense, ask yourself if this is someone you feel comfortable having around your home. These projects often last days, or even weeks.