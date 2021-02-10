Tips to keep your home and vehicle safe during an ice storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Is your home ready for an ice storm?

West Virginia and Kentucky are expected to see harsh winter weather soon, and ice storms can cause power outages that can last for days and disrupt communications.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy accumulations of ice can bring down trees and topple utility poles and communication towers.

West Virginia Emergency Management has some tips to keep yourself and your family safer and to make sure you have any essentials you may need:

Trim weak or damaged branches around your home.

Don’t leave your vehicle’s wipers raised.

Have a week’s worth of food and prescriptions.

Do not park your car under trees.

Keep your devices charged.