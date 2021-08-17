TONIGHT: Flash flooding likely with a threat of tornadoes with Fred

(WOWK) – Severe weather is likely with the Tropical Storm Fred. It is in a diminished state but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods by any means.

FLASH FLOODING THREAT:

Let’s get to the heavy rain first. It’s the most predominate feature with the very heavy rain and the slow moving nature of the storm system. It will take about 12 hours for the system to cross the WOWK region but most people will see rain for a solid 6 to 8 hours.

Here’s a look at the rain totals through Wednesday at 7pm. Most of the rain falls overnight but this is looking at the entire storm total.

It will take some areas just a half inch in one hour to produce flash flooding across southern West Virginia. Other areas will be 1 to 1.5 inches of rain within an hour. We think that is likely for many locations.

TORNADO THREAT:

The threat of tornadoes with any tropical storm system is high. We do expect a few small spin-ups to happen across our region, especially across West Virginia. The better chances are 10pm through 7am. Please be aware that these are typically very small and very short lived. Generally they happen within 5 minutes to 10 at the very best.

Here’s a look at Predictor for the night through Wednesday morning.

Here’s a much wider view of Predictor for your reference.