Tornado causes damage in Alabama; more twisters forecast

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in a city south of Birmingham are reporting major damage from a tornado. Strong storms were hitting the city of Pelham and other parts of the state Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states. No injuries have been reported thus far but forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for much of the state as the severe weather approached. Authorities reported a weather-related death in Mississippi. Sixty-two-year-old Ester Jarrell died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground Wednesday night.