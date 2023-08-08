LOUISA, KY (WOWK) — An EF-1 tornado touched down near the Kentucky-West Virginia state line on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The EF-1 tornado, which means it could have reached speeds of up to 110 mph, touched down east of Yatesville Lake in Louisa, causing damage to several structures in the area, NWS said.

According to the NWS, the tornado lasted for 6.3 miles and ended in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County, West Virginia. The maximum path width was 400 yards, the NWS said.

No injuries are being reported as a result of the tornado.