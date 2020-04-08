Tornado Watch for Scioto Valley region until 2 a.m. Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A tornado watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma until 2 a.m. Thursday April 9, 2020.

Tornado Watch area with counties included in red

The counties of Scioto, Pike, OH and Lewis, KY are included in the watch area. The storms are expected to continue east but could weaken some. We will monitor the situation closely and you can also follow the storms at www.wowktv.com/radar.

A *watch* means conditions are right for such storms to form. If warnings are issued, please take action at that stage.

The StormTracker 13 meteorologists suggest you have multiple means of getting warnings including the free Stormtracker 13 app which you can get free on this link. Enable location services and enable the alerts in the SafTNet Alert section of the app and add in your location. Also make sure your Wireless Emergency Alerts from the Government are enabled. Have a way to watch WOWK TV, an AM/FM radio or the NOAA Weather radio if at all possible. During night time storms, our meteorologists urge you to be able to be awakened if a warning is issued for your region.

From the actual watch statement:

* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 725 PM until 200 AM EDT.

* Primary threats include… A few tornadoes possible. Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely. Widespread large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter likely.

SUMMARY…A fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms currently over Illinois will move across the watch area this evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with these storms. A few tornadoes will also be possible – especially across the southern half of the watch.