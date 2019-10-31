Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of West Virginia and part of Kentucky from 12:45 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The watch includes two counties in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson County, Pike County in Kentucky, and 26 counties in West Virginia, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Nicholas, Roane, Taylor, Webster, Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis Pocahontas, Randolph, Ritchie, Tyler, Upshur, Wirt, Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mcdowell, Mingo, Raleigh, Wyoming, and Braxton.

A line of thunderstorms will produce winds in excess of 40mph with gusts of 50-60mph possible during the line of storms passing through. Behind the initial line of storms, you’ll see sustained winds of 15-30mph with occasional gusts of 40mph. The rain showers will move west to east and taper off to light sprinkles near sunset.

