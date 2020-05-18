Tornado watch issued for parts of tri-state, severe weather possible tonight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The National Weather Service has issued a *Tornado Watch* for parts of our tri-state until 9pm tonight.

This includes Lewis, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky, and Scioto, Pike, Jackson, and Vinton counties in Ohio.

The Storm Prediction Center has also denoted a *Slight* risk for severe weather for our far western counties, including in Greenup, Lewis, Scioto, and Pike counties, as shown below. The threat for a brief spin-up tornado, as well as damaging winds are the biggest threats through the early evening hours.

Take a look at Predictor below, which indicates the main storm threat over southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. An isolated shower chance is possible in West Virginia much like we’ve seen through much of the day already Monday, but the main weather activity looks to remain west of the Ohio River.







Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front could pose the risk for severe weather in southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky through the early evening hours.

Once we get past this initial round of strong storms this afternoon and evening, all eyes will be on the threat for locally heavy rainfall, as rounds of rain continue through much of the upcoming week.

As always, you can download the StormTracker 13 app, completely free on Google Play and on the Apple app stores. It will provide you the latest watches, warnings, and even provide you lightning alerts as storms move into your area!