A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the Tri-State through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of strong storms – it doesn’t mean it is going to happen, but it COULD.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure will scoot through the Tri-State later this afternoon into the early evening hours. The best energy with this storm system will be in our northwestern counties, which is where the Tornado Watch has been issued.

Counties in our region included in Tornado Watch:

Kentucky

Carter

Boyd

Greenup

Lewis

Ohio

Lawrence

Gallia

Meigs

Portsmouth

Pike

Jackson

Vinton

West Virginia

Mason

Jackson

Wirt

Wood

Watch as storms have the most coverage and intensity below on Predictor in southern Ohio where there is better energy and dynamics available for the storms to work with.

Our severe weather chances will end this evening with the loss of the sun’s energy and with our cold front moving past the Tri-State.