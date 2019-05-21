Weather

Tornadoes down trees, damage buildings in Ohio

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:38 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:38 AM EDT

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Ohio, downing trees and causing some damage to buildings.

There were no reports of any injuries from either of the tornadoes Sunday night in southwestern Ohio. One touched down around 9 p.m. near the village of West Alexandria in Preble County.

Weather service meteorologists say the second tornado touched down east of West Alexandria near the area of Huber Heights in Montgomery County later Sunday. It also toppled trees and damaged some homes in the area.

The weather service said a survey team was working to determine the rating and path length of the tornadoes.

