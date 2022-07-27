MAN, WV (WOWK) — The Town of Man Fire Department is telling residents to be careful if they are on the lower, south end of Man.

Town of Man Fire Chief Bill Weese says the flooding comes from drainage lines that were damaged during flooding that happened in 2010.

Flooding in South Man (Photo Courtesy: Town of Man Fire Chief Bill Weese)

Weese says workers were on the scene attempting to open up the drains, but they were not able to get them opened. He says they will return, “at a later time.”

He says the drains have not backed up, “this bad in a while.”

No homes saw any damage.