Tracking Ida: Ida downgraded to tropical depression as it moves over Mississippi

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast track.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ida has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves over Mississippi, according to National Hurricane Center.

Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The storm knocked out power to 1,082,955 across Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi. It is being blamed for at least two deaths in Louisiana. NBC News reports residents were urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.

At 4:41 p.m. ET, Ida had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was centered about 35 miles southwest of Jackson, Mississippi. It was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

The storm is forecast to move over central and northeastern Mississippi Monday night, across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and near the Appalachians on Wednesday.

All watches and warnings are now discontinued.