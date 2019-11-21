Tracking Thanksgiving weather 2019 – running blog

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Thanksgiving week has a lot in store as usual this year. The week starts Monday with the gun-buck season opener in West Virginia, the Christmas Parade in Ashland Tuesday, a monster day of travel Wednesday, Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday of course after that.

The current thinking shows Monday with a dry day and a start in the 30s which the deer hunters will like. Low to mid 50s may be a little warm actually for their taste in the afternoon Monday.

Bucky the whitetail Deer is back – photo from Phil Paige – Forecast: crisp and dry

Models now indicate that a large low pressure system will be spinning up to our northwest and that will likely bring us some rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Models have “sped up” with the arrival of the rain so we hope to get the Ashland Christmas Parade in before the rain comes in from the southwest on Tuesday night.

Not terribly cold in Ashland Tuesday night, Nov 26, 2019 – but showers will be possible late

The American GFS model has the rain well after the parade but gone to the east of us quickly Wednesday. The only travel issues could be thanks to rain in the large airports in the northeast from DC to NYC and Boston, and some places like Chicago and Minneapolis due to windy conditions, but the details still need to be honed.

GFS Model 7:15am Wednesday Nov 27, 2019 – as of Wed Nov 20

Thanksgiving Day on all the models shows up nicely as a dry day with a new system coming in fast late with the chance of us getting scraped by a passing shower as fast as Thursday night from the southwest again. Temps should be close to 50 in the afternoon.

Very early call for Thanksgiving, November 28 – as of Nov 20

For “Black Friday,” the models are split so there’s no real clear signal. The GFS looks just like Friday the 22nd with heavy showers south of I-64 and the European model has it dry. At this juncture what we do know is that it will be too warm for snow with highs in the 50s.