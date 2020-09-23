Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin a little quieter heading into late September

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time since Sept. 7, there are no active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin and no new development is expected in the next five days as of midday Wednesday.

The tropics were hyperactive the first few weeks of September but it is starting to quiet down as we head into the last week of the month.

Here’s what we’re tracking:

Beta

The National Hurricane Center has officially handed off the advisories for Beta to the Weather Prediction Center.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late Monday night in Texas near the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula. Maximum winds were sustained at 45 mph with higher gusts. Freshwater flooding was ongoing with the storm moving slowly.

Beta is now a post-tropical cyclone with winds of 30 mph. It continues to move slowly, bringing heavy rain to the lower Mississippi River Valley. Flash flood watches are in effect for extreme southeast Texas, southern Louisiana and western Mississippi.

Rain totals of three to five inches are likely with isolated amounts of seven inches in Louisiana and central Mississippi. Slightly lower amounts are expected through the Tennessee Valley and the Southern Appalachians through the end of the week.

Teddy

Teddy is also a post-tropical cyclone and made landfall in Nova Scotia Wednesday morning with winds of 65 mph. Teddy is forecast to produce “destructive waves, strong winds and heavy rain (Wednesday) across portions of Atlantic Canada” before dissipating Thursday.

Next 5 days

While development is not expected in the next five days, late September and early October remain a busy period in hurricane season.

So far in 2020, nine named storms have made landfall in the United States. This is tied with only one other year (1916) for the most land-falling hurricanes in the continental U.S. on record. The storms to make landfall so far are Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Marco, Laura, Sally and Beta.

The names of any new developing system for the rest of the season will continue down the Greek Alphabet list.