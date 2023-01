(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up.

Crews clearing downed tree.

Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained close for 6 hours. Crews did flag residents through a one-way road so they could return home.