Tree limbs and downed power lines litter Jewel City after winter storm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — For the majority of people in the Tri-State area, the problem Thursday was power outages.

Thick ice began bringing down trees onto power lines in the early morning hours.

Thick ice coated trees and power lines throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Residents of Huntington woke up to a winter wonderland…in the dark.

“We lost power about, I don’t know, 2:30, 3:00 o clock.” David Sneade, Huntington Resident

Snow and ice accumulation in Huntington brought down tree limbs and even power lines in some places… be very careful if you must be out today!! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/q0z7n6oDWp — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 11, 2021

“I have no idea the exact time it went off, sometime last night and it’s still off.” Jeff Brown, Huntington resident

Another Huntington resident, Hannah Willis, woke up to her own car—as well as her mother’s—with a fallen tree limb covering it.

“It sounded like something exploded, and we saw a bunch of flashing lights like it was probably sparks from the power line. We were trying to sleep. So we got up and I looked around outside the windows like ‘was it a transformer? What happened?’ And then family my mom walked out the front door and saw this had fallen on both of our cars.” Hannah Willis, Huntington resident

The question of the day for many was how long they’d be without power.

“We’ve called the power company, all we’re getting is a recording. The recording didn’t say what time, about how long it will be out.” Jeff Brown, Huntington resident

According to a statement from Appalachian Power, more than 45,000 customers were affected—most of them in Cabell County.

“Many of those trees have blocked roadways, we are aware of them, we are asking the public to please be patient, our crews are getting out there.” Bryan Chambers, communications director, City of Huntington

Bryan Chambers, the communications director for the City of Huntington, says they want the public to know, however: if a downed tree involves a power line, city crews must leave it for a utility crew to take care of.

