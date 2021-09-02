Trending cooler heading into Labor Day

(WOWK) — With the arrival of meteorological fall on September 1, it’s well known that the overall temperature trends will turn cooler over the next several months along with the march of the seasons.

However in the short term, a bubble of cooler air has pressed in from the north, as a northerly breeze funnels in on the east side of a Canadian high pressure center and the western side of the remnants of Ida to the east. The result was high temperatures on Thursday, several degrees below normal.

The real impact of cooler temperatures will be felt early Friday when the mercury dips about 8 to 10 degrees below the normal morning lows.

Predictor model output for morning lows Friday

Over the next several days the temperatures will stay generally below the normal highs despite sunshine. By Sunday some clouds and showers will keep temperatures below normal, with highs only in the 70s.

For those who love fall weather, cooler air and all that comes with it, the trends keep marching onward with a cooler normal high for the next several months. Enjoy your pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.