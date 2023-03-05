(WOWK) – We saw a very warm February in the tristate region, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists suggest hanging on to the winter coats for a little while longer.

6-10 Temperature Outlook

Storm Tracker Meteorologists are seeing signs of colder than normal temperatures for March. While we will still be warm on Monday, chillier conditions will move in for the rest of next week. We will even see possibilities for wintery precipitation next weekend.

Temperature trends for early next week

Monday will be very warm, but a cold front will move in Tuesday morning. This front will start the cooler trend that we will see for most of next week.

