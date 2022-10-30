(WOWK) — We saw some fantastic weather over the weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist predict some rain chances moving in at the start of the work week.

7pm conditions for WOWK-TV viewing area on October 31st

We will see mostly mid 60s during trick or treating hours for our area so you may want to bring a light jacket with you. temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by the end of trick or treating time. Most of Monday’s rain will happen earlier in the day, but there will still be a few lighter scattered showers that could linger during trick or treating hours. We are not looking at any heavy rain showers, just a few lighter drizzles. Parents may still want to bring an umbrella or clear ponchos while walking around.

Predictor rain totals for Sunday night- Monday evening

Most of these showers will be before noon, but overall totals aren’t too bad. Mostly we are looking to see between a quarter and a third of an inch. More rain is expected to fall in eastern West Virginia.

