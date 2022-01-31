Tricky winter storm could pose flooding & ice threat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The StormTracker 13 team continues to monitor a tricky winter storm for the end of the week and how it could impact the region.

There are still answers that will need to be solved over the next 24 to 48 hours but some very small changes in the overall setup could have some big implications for whether we see winter weather in our region.

An area of low pressure will be pushing northeast from the lower Mississippi River Valley. The exact track of this low pressure system will determine the wintry weather risks in the Tri-State.

As of now, the only areas that have any significant risk of ice will be in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky but if the area of low pressure bobbles down to the south and east just a matter of 20 or 40 miles, the area of emphasis for the potential for ice will also shift south and east into more of our region. It’s a threat we are keeping a close eye on in the weather lab.

In general, most of us are under a ‘medium’ risk for wintry weather Thursday night into Friday, with less threat farther down to the south and east.

I still think the biggest threat will be the threat for flooding. A lot of us are going to see at a minimum of 1 to 2 inches and some areas especially north and west could see a little more than that. That’s enough rain with the snowmelt taking place this week to cause some issues.

We will continue to update you on this potential storm throughout this week!