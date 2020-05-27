Tropical storm Bertha remnants bring fast moving, heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning to the area

UPDATE: Flash Flood Watches have been added for a large chunk of the WOWK TV viewing area. See the county-by-county info here. A watch means conditions are right to see flash flooding occur. See the forecast model lower in this story for possible rainfall amounts.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After rapid intensification late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Bertha was identified then quickly lowered to a Tropical Depression as it moved ashore. This same system will bring some heavy rain to parts of the WOWK viewing area late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

By mid afternoon Wednesday the center of the storm was well inland into the Carolinas.

Afternoon satellite image and position report on Tropical Depression Bertha

The projected path of the remnant low takes Bertha into the eastern portion of West Virginia according to the forecast cone of possible travel from the National Hurricane Center.

Projected cone of travel for the remnant low from former Tropical Storm Bertha from NHC

Rain will move in very quickly before midnight and only be in the region mainly from about 11 p.m. Wednesday until about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Predictor model output of heavy rain coming in late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning – showing 12:30 a.m.

Predictor model output of heavy rain coming in late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning showing 4:30 a.m. Thursday

Rainfall amounts should be fairly heavy as this is tropical moisture moving in. Those kinds of bands of rain tend to produce heavy rainfall. While there is no official flash flood watch for the TV 13 area there could be street flooding and high water in some areas and on some small streams and creeks.

Predictor model output for rainfall from remnants of Bertha by Thursday morning

Initial flash flood watch areas as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday May 27, 2020

The area of low pressure that will be the remnant of Bertha will cause some stout wind gusts to develop through the night. Predictor indicates some 20 – 30 mph wind gusts are possible coming generally from a southerly direction. The winds should drop off before the sun comes up in most areas.

Wind gust model output from Predictor showing 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

