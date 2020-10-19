Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- DOJ accuses 6 Russian intelligence officers of vast computer hacking
- Tsunami warning issued after 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alaska
- Two wanted in Kanawha County on felony warrants
- 2020 Trick-or-Treat dates and times
- Kentucky COVID-19 cases continue to rise