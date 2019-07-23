Tuesday afternoon kicks off string of nice weather.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – (WOWK) Flooding rain will be moving out and nicer days are moving back into the WOWK TV viewing area starting Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front has moved through, shoving flooding rains to the south and to the east, allowing the drier and cooler air to move in to this region. This will also allow for clean up of any flood related issues from the torrential rains of Monday night.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually around 86 degrees in Charleston and Huntington and afternoon highs Tuesday are set to only reach about 79. What may be even more impressive is that the normal low temperature for the same cities is 66 degrees and Tuesday night’s low should drop about 10 degrees lower than that for a refreshing start Wednesday morning.

Overall weather setup for Tuesday will allow high temps to be about 5-7 degrees below normal after a recent heatwave that capped off with highs in the upper 90s last weekend.

High pressure is anticipated to dominate the area for days to come with little to no rain so outdoor activities and work outside can move ahead through the week and into the weekend with no expectation of rain as of the forecast Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will climb gradually each day and each evening back into the 90 degree range by the weekend. So there will be a good chance to be outside for possibly an entire week without encountering any rain.