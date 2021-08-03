Tuesday storms knock down trees while forecast is quieter ahead

(WOWK) — Severe thunderstorms knocked down trees in at least four locations in Roane County, WV on Tuesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. Trees were reported knocked down along the following locations:

10 miles southwest of Spencer, WV

6 miles southwest of Spencer, WV on Windyville Road

6 miles west-southwest of Spencer, WV with lines down also on Stover Fork Road

8 miles east of Kenna, WV on Vicars Ridge Road

VIPIR Image of wind velocities showing apparent downburst of wind in Roane County, WV Tuesday

The cell that produced the wind damage was warned before 5 p.m. and the warning was allowed to expire at 5:45 p.m.

White circle areas on west side of Roane County, WV are where winds knocked down some trees

Meanwhile, Predictor does show some showers and storms moving north toward I-64, weakening then the remnant, light showers fanning west back toward the Huntington area slowly, reaching the Ohio River by early Wednesday morning. These showers would not be severe and will continue to drift to the west Wednesday, as the rest of the region remains fairly dry but a few degrees warmer.

Predictor model output for rain through Thursday

Look for mid 90s by next Monday as heat builds.

