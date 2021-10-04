Unsettled pattern this week means occasional rounds of rain

(WOWK) — An unsettled weather pattern this week brings round of showers to the region in an on-again, off-again fashion until the pattern flips early next week.

The controlling part of the weather pattern is an upper level low pressure system that is meandering around the Mississippi River Valley region to our west. That bubble of cooler air above us at about 18,000 feet and above, makes the atmosphere unstable especially in the afternoon. Plus the cyclonic, or clockwise, flow adds lift to the atmosphere as well. Even though the center of that low is several states away, the flow remains rich with moisture and instability for us, meaning we see afternoon showers and storms until the pattern flips starting Sunday. A large ridge of high pressure with the sinking motion of air will be seen from the Mississippi River Valley to the east. See the progression of the upper level patterns below:

The current weather model guidance for rainfall amounts is below the threshold for flooding concerns on a widespread basis, but as always, if too many cells pass over the same region in a very short time there could always be a brief, localized high water issue.

Weather model guidance of rainfall between Monday 10-4 and Monday 10-11

