Unsettled weather, couple of strong storms possible Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ll be seeing quite a bit of unsettled weather at times today, with even a couple of strong storms possible later this evening in parts of the region.

The first thing you will notice as you are heading out the door is the increase in humidity. I refer to this as ‘air you can wear’ and you’ll notice it, as dew point values are a bit higher than they have been over the last few days.

We’ll see steady showers this morning, especially east of Charleston. This will actually be a good thing, as the lack of sunshine will help prevent thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon in this area. Farther west though, we may see a bit of sunshine break out in places like northeastern Kentucky and southern Ohio and that may allow for a few thunderstorms to pop up.

The severe weather risk is low across the region, especially east of Charleston. But one or two strong storms cannot be ruled out in the aforementioned areas of southern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky. It is these areas where the amount of energy available for storms to build will be greatest.

As a result, as you can see below on our Predictor Lightning product, this will be the area with the best chance for lightning – notice that the risk here is still not that high – but it’s there.

The main severe weather risk for Thursday is gusty wind. Large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are not expected but one or two storms could have some stronger wind gusts associated with them.

We’ll keep a close eye on that. Here’s a look at Predictor below. Watch how the storms fire up west and then fall apart as they head east. I think Predictor has this played out very well:

By Friday, we will see this storm system head out. A weak ripple in the atmosphere Friday will provide the chance for a couple of storms during the afternoon – those storms will not build much vertically and therefore will not be severe.

Then the headline as we head into the weekend is the heat – it’s going to get hot! More on that later…

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.