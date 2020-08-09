Unsettled weather pattern could bring welcomed rain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although isolated area of flash flooding did take place in a few towns in July, the majority of us could really use some rain!

The last week has been especially dry, with many areas receiving only a few hundreds of an inch of rain. Combine that with the heat we have seen, and that will dry a yard up very quickly!

Rainfall totals this past week have generally been very low, for the exception of a couple isolated storms.

It’s been a flip-flop of sorts this year in the rainfall department. The table below explains the changes in our rainfall pattern! It was abnormally very wet during the first half of the year, but the majority of our region is already multiple inches below normal just since June 1st in the rainfall department, which might explain the brown patches showing up in your yard!

TOWN SINCE JAN. 1st COMPARED TO AVG. SINCE JUNE 1st COMPARED TO AVG. Charleston 34.46″ +5.89″ (28.57″) 6.90″ -3.53″ (10.43″) Huntington 29.76″ +2.10″ (27.66″) 6.75″ -2.83″ (9.58″) Parkersburg 30.76″ +4.48″ (26.28″) 7.93″ -1.40″ (9.33″) Jackson 40.54″ +9.43″ (9.43″) 10.96″ +0.36″ (10.60″) For the exception of Jackson, KY, most of our region is below normal in the rainfall department since June!

The good news is that we are heading into a wetter pattern for the next couple of weeks, which should help fill the rain gauges across our region. With that being said, however, comes the risk once again for locally heavy rainfall.

A frontal boundary stalling Wednesday will likely bring some much-needed rainfall to the region.

A frontal boundary that will be approaching the region Tuesday will stall across the tri-state Wednesday. It will be meandering in our area for several days following that, including next weekend. Though this will not ruin any outdoor plans, afternoon hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are a good bet – the umbrella would be a good accessory to keep nearby.

Rainfall forecasts the next couple of weeks look wetter than average!

This stalled front will make for a wetter than average pattern for the next couple of weeks. The threat for locally heavy rainfall will also be around until the front moves on by, which at this point could be early next week – it’s a threat we will keep a close eye on in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.