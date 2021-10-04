Unsettled weather this week expected in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A stalled upper level low pressure system this weeks means off and on rain showers are expected at times across the Tri-State.

This pattern looks to last for much of the upcoming week, with periods of rain shower activity like what we saw on Sunday across the region. The pattern will loosen its grips briefly on Tuesday, but rain showers will once again be possible through Friday.

Thankfully, at this point the weekend is looking drier!