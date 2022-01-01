Update: Flooding & severe weather concerns continue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The threat for high water as well as severe weather continue to be concerns for the Tri-State.

As of 3 p.m. radar estimates show a large swath of our region in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia having already picked up over three inches of rainfall. Though there is a brief lull in the activity, more heavy rainfall is possible this evening.

Estimated rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. show several inches of rain having fallen across parts of eastern Kentucky.

More rain is expected late this afternoon into the early evening with the passage of a strong cold front. A line of storms with the cold front will push through, some of which could produce brief damaging wind gusts as well as a brief tornado or two. Predictor shows the setup throughout the afternoon and evening below. Notice that most of the activity is done before midnight:

Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be enough to cause some low-lying flooding concerns and perhaps cause more issues where flooding has already taken place, such as eastern Kentucky.