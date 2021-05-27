Update on Friday storm chances

(WOWK) — A few strong to severe storms are possible in the region on Friday. The current severe storm risk outlook places the WOWK-TV area in the Marginal Risk category which is the lowest category of risk.

SPC Outlook for Friday

Morning showers or storms should fade for a few hours allowing heat and humidity to build, allowing storms to fire up again across the area toward early evening.

Predictor model output for 5:15 p.m. Friday

Storms should continue with some line-segment style storms possible which usually mean strong winds near or within that line.

Predictor model output for 8:10 p.m. Friday

By late night, the storms are projected to move east of the WOWK area and weaken. That’s when light showers will linger in some areas and mist or drizzle will form as well as much cooler air moves in.

Predictor model output for 10 p.m. Friday

The top risk for severe storms comes in the form of the potential for strong winds in some storms.

Storm risk outline for Friday

The tornado risk is low but is not zero for Friday.

Tornado risk outline from the Storm Prediction Center

Rainfall amounts should be overall below an inch according to Predictor but if we have repetitive storm cells over particular areas we might see some high water on streets.

After the storms fade, the air will cool substantially with well below normal high temperatures for Saturday along with some drizzle at times.

