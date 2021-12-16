Update on records, rain, wind and the weekend weather

(WOWK) — An unseasonably warm weather pattern Thursday resulted in record high temperatures in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and many other towns in the region.

A cold front will swing over the area and cool things down a good bit on Friday. In fact, the high temperature will take place around 12:01 a.m. near 60 degrees then the temperature will drop to 43-46 degrees then only back up in the afternoon to about 52 degrees.

Rain will pick back up on Friday afternoon then stop again late Friday night only to see things warm up Saturday and turn windy once again as rain comes back to the region from the west, ahead of a cold front.

Saturday rain showers showing up on Predictor model output

The rounds of rain from Thursday through Saturday evening will add up to approximately an inch and a half on the western side of the viewing area to about three-quarters of an inch on the eastern side of the viewing area. This should not cause any flooding issues.

Rainfall projections from Predictor for amounts from Thursday through Saturday night. No rain is expected Sunday or Monday.

The wind could easily jump above 20 miles per hour on Saturday ahead of the cold front, with models showing gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Wind gust projections for Saturday morning

Temperatures have a slightly better than average chance of being warmer than normal for Christmas week.

Temperature outlook for December 22-26

The normal high is 49 degrees for Charleston and Huntington for most of this forecast period and highs over the next 7 days appear to run above normal by a few degrees except Sunday which will feel much colder to us after a stretch of warmer weather.

Continuing our far-ranging look at Christmas Eve weather, the American GFS model is staying dry as we cross midnight from the 24th to the 25th. The European model flipped back to rain. It’s still far to far away to say with any certainty which model is right but neither has air cold enough for snow. White Christmas odds remain low.

Predictor model output for Saturday December 24, 2021 crossing into December 25

