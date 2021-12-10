Update: Strong wind gusts & severe weather threat continues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The threat for strong wind gusts and severe weather continues for Saturday in our region.

The primary severe weather threat will remain west of the Ohio River, with neighborhoods in the Scioto River Valley as well as northern Kentucky having a level 2 risk (out of 5) for severe weather (shown below).

Storms along a cold front will weaken as they had east, but not before providing the risk for damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado or two, again primarily west of the Ohio River. This will take place during the morning hours of Saturday.

Even if you don’t see severe weather, everyone will be at risk for strong wind gusts due to a tight pressure gradient with the strong low pressure system to our north causing the severe weather risk. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be possible, which has enabled some wind advisories to already be issued in the region.

The weather will improve quickly after the cold front passes. As you can see in the slideshow of Predictor below, the weather will be worst during the middle to late morning hours, with sunshine possible by the late afternoon!